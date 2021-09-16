Clint Eastwood is a surprising guy. He radiates tough guy conservatism, and he may never shake off that disastrous Obama empty chair bit from the 2012 RNC. But he’s lot more complicated than that. He’s more progressive, at least with social justice issues, than one may think. (Check out Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, the first major Hollywood film with not only an entirely positively portrayed trans character, but one also played by a trans person.) He also makes more nice movies than you’d imagine, like the new Cry Macho. What’s more, he recently revealed he’s a huge fan The Hangover. Hell, he even got a lot out of, of all things, Dumb and Dumber.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jeff Daniels talked about Eastwood, who cast him in a plum role in his 2002 thriller Blood Work. Daniels said they met about a decade prior at a golf tournament. In the breakfast tent one morning he noticed he was being approached, with great purpose, by the onetime Dirty Harry. And he had something to tell him.

“I saw Dumb and Dumber,” he said. “The toilet scene — that happened to me.” Eastwood then started laughing and walked away, perhaps thankfully without elaborating.

The toilet scene is hands-down the most disgusting part of Dumb and Dumber. It finds Daniels’ top shelf idiot Harry Dunne, poisoned with a liberal dose of laxative by his good friend and fellow idiot Larry Christmas (Jim Carrey), having it out on the can for what feels like a good minute, probably more. To some it’s a rare moment where the film goes too far. Not for the maker of American Sniper, though.

You can watch that scene in question below, if you dare.

And you can watch Jeff Daniels’ Late Show appearance — and hear his husky Clint impersonation — in the video above.

