Director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to reveal that filming for Jurassic World 3 has officially begun. What’s more, a single photo revealed the film’s full title as being Jurassic World: Dominion. The word definitely seems to imply that the escaped dinosaurs will attempt to inherit the earth from the humans who unleashed them.

Chris Pratt seemed to confirm the dinosaur takeover when he reposted Trevorrow’s photo to his Instagram. However, the addition of a dictionary definition of “dominion” hinted that it might not be the dinosaurs who will be inheriting the earth, after all, but the humans who will try to take back what they perceive as theirs. Per Pratt’s post, Dominion will film for 100 days before wrapping production. The actor suggests that fans should “hold onto your butts.”

Trevorrow relaunched the beloved Jurassic Park franchise with the 2015 reboot, Jurassic World. While he didn’t return to direct the second film, Fallen Kingdom, he did help write it and is now back in the director’s chair for the third installment.

Pratt will be joined once more by co-star Bryce Dallas Howard. Jake Johnson and DeWanda Wise will also co-star. In addition, original Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern are set to reprise their roles as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Ellie Satler, respectively. (Goldblum appeared in a key scene during Fallen Kingdom, where he opined that humans were causing their own extinction and that coexistence with dinosaurs is the outcome.) Also, Joe Mazzello, who played one of the children in the 1993 original movie, suggested his return to the franchise with this tweet.

I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang? — Joe Mazzello (@MazzelloJoe) February 23, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.