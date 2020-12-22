Eddie Murphy starred in a sequel to Beverly Hills Cop three years after the original blockbuster came out (and a third film after that). He waited a bit longer to return to 48 Hrs. in Another 48 Hrs., but not much longer (eight years). But for whatever reason, it took 33 years to get Coming 2 America, the much-anticipated sequel to Coming to America, one of the legendary actor’s funniest early hits. The wait was worth it, however, if only for the title alone. Sometimes the most obvious option (of course Coming to America 2 is called Coming 2 America) is the best option. It also helps that much of the original cast is back, including Murphy as Prince Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semmi, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe, Shari Headley as Lisa, and Paul Bates as Oha.

In Coming 2 America, Akeem returns to Queens, New York, with an initially-reluctant Semmi at his side, after learning that he has a son. Here’s more:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began

Coming 2 America, which also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, and Teyana Taylor, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.