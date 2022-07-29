‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Creed’ Is Getting A Its Own Spinoff Called ‘Drago’

First, Michael B. Jordan picked up the gloves as Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis, and then Florian Munteanu jumped in the ring as Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor. Now, it’s time for the spin-offee to become the spin-offer. The thing that does the spinning off. You get it.

According to The Wrap, MGM is moving forward on a project that focuses on the Russian boxer. Despite weirdly missing the opportunity to call it House of the Drago, the film is being written by Film Academy Nicholl Fellowship winner Robert Lawton, who won over the scholarship panel and producers with a Rocky-centric spec script. Back in 2019, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren were trying to sell an action drama to network TV, and the project never quite got off the ground, but late last year, Lundgren nodded toward the possibility that Drago would get his own movie following an appearance in Creed II. At the time, Lundgren told The Hollywood Reporter that “when I played the character, I did a backstory about how he was brought up by the state and they controlled him. He didn’t have much say. He wasn’t really an evil person; he was just a product of the system. He’s Frankenstein’s monster. He’s not Dr. Frankenstein; that was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and some of that came across in ’85.”

So, essentially Ivan Drago is Black Widow. Noted.

There are currently no plot details for Drago, but Creed III is still set to hit theaters November 22, 2022, and they could presumably keep spinning off new stories about new contenders every year if they wanted to.

