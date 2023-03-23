Even The Trailer For Cristian Mungiu’s ‘R.M.N.’ Is A Barn Burner

We’ve come to expect life-altering drama from Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu, but it turns out that even the trailers for his films are miniature powerhouses on their own. At least that’s the case for the RMN trailer, which shows the increasing complexity and expanding plot of small town tensions. At a crossroads of economic scarcity and xenophobia, it’s a good bet that this Romanian project’s themes should feel familiar.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“A few days before Christmas, having quit his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid the boy of the unresolved fears that have taken hold of him. He’s preoccupied with his old father, Otto, and also eager to see his ex-lover, Csilla. When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed, underlying fears grip the adults, and frustrations, conflicts and passions erupt through the thin veneer of apparent understanding and calm.”

RMN was hailed at Cannes, which is par for the course for Mungiu. The film, which stars Marin Grigore, Judith State, Macrina Bârlădeanu, hits theaters on April 28th.