Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter premiered in September at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it received a four-minute long standing ovation and stellar reviews. Us non-Venetians will finally get to see what all the hubbub is about on December 31 when the film comes out on Netflix (it’s also getting a limited theatrical release beginning December 17). It’s a good thing The Lost Daughter is getting strong buzz, too; otherwise, star Olivia Colman would have a permanent reminder of a bad movie on her body (Cara Delevingne knows what’s up).

In an interview with Town and Country, Dakota Johnson, who plays Nina in Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel, revealed that she gave Colman her first tattoo.

Dance parties would become a tradition for The Lost Daughter team, who threw down again after a New York Film Festival screening in October. Johnson and [Peter] Sarsgaard shared their playlist with the DJ at Altro Paradiso in Soho. “It was a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries,” says Johnson, who — sometime later, back at the hotel — used a stick-and-poke kit to give Colman her first tattoo.

“Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool,” Colman said. “Or maybe it was my midlife crisis.” It’s probably the former. Dakota also told Town and Country that since the vaccine has become available, she’s noticed that people, herself included, “are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you fucking rage.” Maybe leave the tattoo kit at home, though.

