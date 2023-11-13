Continuing her hot streak on Netflix that includes Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes movies, Millie Bobby Brown is ready to slay dragons in the upcoming fantasy epic Damsel. The streaming giant just released a teaser trailer for the action film that looks to be a badass ride that bucks the normal fairy tale convention of a damsel in distress as Brown proves that her princess will put up a fight to the end. Here’s everything we know about Damsel ahead of its Netflix release:

Plot In Damsel, Brown plays Princess Elodie, a young woman who thinks she’s about to live a fairy tale dream of marrying a prince. Unfortunately, her story doesn’t go the way. Elodie is soon trapped in a cave with a dragon where Brown gets a chance to stretch her action-star muscles in an epic clash with a ferocious beast. Here’s the official synopsis: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. Cast Alongside Brown, Damsel also stars Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ray Winstone, and Angela Bassett. Not much is known about their roles, but the latest trailer does reveal that Wright and Robinson play a Queen and Prince who lure Brown’s Princess Elodie to their kingdom only to toss her into the aforementioned dragon’s lair.