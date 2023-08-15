Millie Bobby Brown is forever grateful for Stranger Things. It’s the show that made her an international star, a mogul, and a beneficiary of the Bon Jovi fortune. She’s also “ready” for it to be over.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” Bobby Brown told Women’s Wear Daily. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.” She’s most excited about never having to float in a giant tub again.

Speaking of living her own life, Bobby Brown, who is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, also discussed how wedding preparations are going. “There are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she said. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

What’s going to happen first: the Stranger Things season five premiere or the MBB/Bongiovi wedding? At this point, who knows. Maybe the events can combine, and the wedding can be held during Halloween Horror Nights.

