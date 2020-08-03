As the cast of Matt Reeves’ dark-secret concealing The Batman stands by for the all-clear to resume reshoots, a Marvel Cinematic Universe actor is spreading word that he won’t be among them. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista, who stepped out of the wrestling ring and onto the big screen as Drax the Destroyer, won’t be bouncing over to DC as well to menace the cowl-clad Robert Pattinson. Rumors that he’d be joining the production as Bane weren’t exactly discouraged by Bautista, who tweeted a photo of himself outside a Warner Bros. building last December.

Yup, the “It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser” caption was suggestive of a major comic-book role, to say the very least.

It won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/FPTUbfLfTh — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

However, the role is not in the cards for Bautista who has now told a fan on Twitter that “unfortunately,” it wasn’t happening, but he “[t]ried my best.”

Of course, The Batman is shrouded in as much mystery as humanly possible, and we don’t even know at this stage whether the Bane character will appear in the movie at all. The film, which will co-star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.