It’s pretty remarkable there wasn’t a sequel to David Dobkins’ Wedding Crashers. If you don’t remember, it was an actual sensation. The Office even did an episode based on its plot. There were ripoff reality shows based on the idea of crashing weddings. And yet, the temptation to do another one was resisted. It’s kind of a miracle there isn’t two bad sequels. And Dobkins says the Monday after that opening weekend, the money was on the table, but there just wasn’t a story that didn’t feel like a complete retread of the first film. But, as he says ahead, he finally has an idea that he likes for a second Wedding Crashers. In the meantime, Dobkins new film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (on Netflix as you read this) reunites him with two of his Wedding Crashers stars, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Ferrell and McAdams play Icelandic musicians who, through a series of unusual events, wind up as the Icelandic representatives at the Eurovision competition. (And this movie is just a ball. A ball!) Dobkin and Ferrell have been trying for years to reunite on something (he tells us about a couple of the failed attempts), but when this script got to him, frankly he had no idea Eurovision was even real – and even suggested a title change fearing no one would buy it. I will say, being inside a lot lately, when your movie showed up it was just pure joy. Aw, that’s perfect, man. That’s exactly what I would have wanted. This isn’t the first time with one of your movies. When Wedding Crashers came out I had just moved to New York and had no friends, so I just kept seeing that over and over. They’re your buddies. Yes, those were my two friends when I first moved here. John and Jeremy. And now Eurovision is helping me through a pandemic. That is really kind of the most special thing as a filmmaker you can hear, to be honest. Really? That somebody found a moment, not even just with the movie, but just there’s a moment in their life that fit in with the film that made it special and unique. It really is the most gratifying version of somebody enjoying it. I’m actually surprised this is the first big movie about Eurovision, at least marketed to American audiences… Oh my God, me too. Look, I was shocked as well. I kept saying it to Netflix, I’m like, “I can’t even believe that we’re the first people here.” Look, I was lucky. Will and I had been looking for something for 15 years and we’ve been very close on a couple of things, but they didn’t pan out for one reason or another. And when I got sent this script my agent said, “It’s a song contest movie.” And I was like, “Absolutely not. Pass.” And he was like, “Well, Will sent it to you and he wants you to read it. He wrote it.” And I said, “Oh, well, if it’s Will, I’ll read it, but I’m probably not doing this.”

And when I finished the script I said, “Look, it’s really good. I think I’m going to want to do it, but we have to change the title. This is a ridiculous title.” And there was silence on the end of the phone, and my agent said, “David, I think this is a real contest. You can’t change it.” And I was like, “What?” So I literally googled it and then I was like, “Oh my God. What is this?“ You mentioned you and Will tried to get a couple of things going and they didn’t happen. What was one? We were making Neighborhood Watch together at Fox at one point and it was really exciting. I loved that movie. It later became The Watch, with Ben and Vince. But when we were doing it, the script was amazing, and it just seemed like it was going to be a really fun ride. And I just think budgetarily, we could never agree with the studio. They wanted it to be $50 million and we were at $70 million and I really wanted to make it Ghostbusters. I wanted it to be scary and fun and the aliens to be really unique, and they saw something with people in costumes and masks, and we could never quite come together with that. It almost seems like a good thing that you didn’t make it? I realize your vision of it would have been something different, but if I remember correctly that movie got caught up in tragic real-world events. Oh my God, I remember that. That’s why they had to change the name. Was that the George Zimmerman moment? Yeah. It was. Holy shit. I totally forgot about that, man. Yeah. I’m happy to not have been a part of that. So that probably would have happened no matter what the movie was. Look, I’m always concerned for movies, even right now, Mulan, which friends of mine made. And I know the movie happens to be really freaking good, and it’s just so sad right now. You’re like, “God, what is going to happen to that movie right now?” In this environment. This country’s going through, as far as racism and finally acknowledging our true responsibilities for our own past. And that minorities in this country are oppressed through financial inequality, amongst many other things. And now you finally have a movie with all Chinese cast and a Chinese lead and we’re in the middle of this thing and we have a president who is saying the most ridiculous, terrible shit every day. Yes. Making racist jokes about the pandemic. I’m concerned. Yes. I’m concerned for that movie because of that, exactly. And then on top of that, if you go to a theater right now, you could catch a deadly virus and die. Oh, that’s right. On top of that, you may die from going to the movies. Yes. Don’t forget that part. You do forget, by the way. That’s what’s sad. When I mentioned earlier how many times I saw Wedding Crashers in theaters, how did that not get an immediate sequel? I’m actually impressed it doesn’t have one. Thank you for saying that. Oh, why is that? Because you know what, man? They asked us to do it. I mean, they asked us to do it by Monday morning of opening weekend! And they put a king’s ransom on the table for us to say yes. And the couple times we sat down and hashed it out — Vince and Owen and I, by the way, we spent a couple of afternoons laughing our asses off, but in the long run, I was like, it’s the same movie. I don’t want to make the same movie again. It just felt like we worked really hard and we had a target in mind. It was almost like I led the battle of the bulge and we succeeded, and any good movie is really hard to pull off. And it just seemed really unlikely that we were going to make people as happy again the second time, especially at that point.