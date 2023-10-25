David Fincher‘s first rule of Fight Club: do not rewatch Fight Club.

The Killer director told British GQ that he hasn’t seen the 1999 film-turned-dorm room poster in 20 years. “And I don’t want to,” he said. When asked if he has an aversion to watching his own movies, Fincher replied, “No — yes. It’s like looking at your grade school pictures, or something. Yeah, I was there.”

Fincher isn’t interested in his old work, but he did discuss a film of his that never was, a sequel to World War Z. “Well, it was a little like The Last of Us. I’m glad that we didn’t do what we were doing, because The Last of Us has a lot more real estate to explore the same stuff. In our title sequence, we were going to use the little parasite… they used it in their title sequence, and in that wonderful opening with the Dick Cavett, David Frost-style talk show,” he said.

Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan called The Killer a “bloody, fun, gritty movie about an angry assassin.” If you love da Finchman, you’ll want to see it. The Killer plays in select theaters beginning October 27th before hitting Netflix on November 10th.

(Via British GQ)