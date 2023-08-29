If there’s one thing David Fincher is going to do, it’s make a darkly lit, tension-filled trailer for his next neo-noir crime movie that gets the online film buffs buzzing. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo director took a page from that movie’s promo to tease his latest Netflix project, The Killer. Starring Michael Fassbender, the film has been in development for over a decade but judging by this first look, released by the streaming platform earlier today, it was well worth the wait.

Here’s everything we know so far about Fincher’s next masterpiece.

What Is The Killer About?

Based on a French graphic novel of the same name by author Alexis Nolent, the film follows a solitary assassin who begins to slowly unravel after a job gone wrong. Known simply as The Killer, the hitman begins the story as a cold, calculating machine, methodical in his movements and rituals before every kill. A near-miss causes him to question, if not his morality, certainly his skill, disrupting his routine and putting a target on his own back. There are currently five volumes in Nolent’s story so it’s unclear which books Fincher might be adapting here or if there’s room for a sequel.

Who Is In The Killer?

Fassbender scored the title role in Fincher’s thriller despite not appearing on-screen since 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The two-time Oscar nominee has been busy racing in the European Le Mans Series where he drives for Proton Competition but he’s got a couple of blockbusters on the slate for 2023, including this crime drama. He’s joined by Tilda Swinton (Marvel’s Doctor Strange), Arliss Howard (Mank), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), and Brazillian actress Sophie Charlotte.

When Will The Killer Be Released?

The film is expected to drop on Netflix on November 10th but it will be screened in select theaters beginning October 27th. Before that, Fincher plans to give the movie its world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

You can catch the trailer for The Killer below: