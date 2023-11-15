If there was a single villain of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it had to be David Zaslav. Before they began in the spring, the Warner Bros. Discovery honcho had already become infamous for creatively bad and/or Bond villain-y decisions. (He even made another right after the last one ended.) Once the industry shut down, it was Zaslav who became even more hissable than Bob Iger and Ted Sarandos. Now the Wile E. Coyote of media oligarchs has found another inventive way to step in it.

As caught by The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times has a new profile of Zaslav, which is far more diplomatic than the blistering GQ op-ed that was infamously taken down. That doesn’t mean Zaslav doesn’t hang himself with his own rope. Indeed, at one point he discusses the WGA strike, which began in May and became the second-longest labor stoppage by the guild in history. But judging from Zaslav’s comments, it probably didn’t need to last that long…or happen at all.

“They are right about almost everything,” Zaslav brazenly admitted. “So what if we overpay? I’ve never regretted overpaying for great talent or a great asset.”

Did Zaslav always feel that way? Was he the outlier among the AMPTP gang? Is he simply saying that now, in an attempt at revisionist history? Perhaps he was that shaken by getting booed during a commencement speech shortly after the WGA went on strike.

Whatever the case, the comments were galling. Although some found themselves agreeing with Zaslav on one thing.

Yeah no fucking shit David https://t.co/TC0kPBpMb4 — ❰ ẋ ❱ (@ProjectENDO) November 15, 2023

Some argued that Zaslav’s comments don’t make him look smart.

Saying this now after the WGA & SAG-AFTRA doing 100+ day strikes just makes him look stupider, more crooked and corrupt. Like, you said you have no problem overpaying talent and they weren't even asking to be overpaid but only to be paid fairly. https://t.co/E9bSuQdoQN — Dave Dodgers 🇹🇹 (@davedodgers) November 15, 2023

Others couldn’t believe he appeared to say the quiet part loud.

This is really funny to hear him say after he and his spent months fighting the aforementioned workers tooth and nail lol Clearly dude is just trying to do damage control to the already awful reputation he and his company now have. https://t.co/DKXBuG8wqm — 💀 The Horror Guru 🎃 (@TheHorrorGuru) November 15, 2023

Real talk it's so funny that he's suddenly turned a new leaf on this immediately after reports of government investigation into his tax write off money laundering like hmmmm what incited this I wonder https://t.co/zj8msAEpTP — Somari Θ Δ 💙 (@somari8591) November 15, 2023

L- and I cannot stress this enough -mao https://t.co/X9ejBDvyAW — William (SpaceTree Studios) (@SpaceTree88) November 15, 2023

Others, though, took him to task for all the lives he and others in the AMTPT screwed up by playing hardball.

While I appreciate it, I can’t help but think of the lives that were hampered and even ruined by the fact that this deal could have taken one week to complete – and it could have happened last April. https://t.co/mHLbpFjEY7 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 15, 2023

People lost their homes… smdh https://t.co/Bv2HVXoqzL — SiobhanGilbert (@SiobhanGilbert) November 15, 2023

Aw, thanks bud. We all make mistakes. Mine don’t make thousands of people slowly go broke over the course of half a year, but it’s our differences that make this beautiful friendship work. https://t.co/DdUxHt8FX8 — Tim Saccardo (@TimSaccardo) November 15, 2023

It took 6 months and losing millions of dollars for this executive silver spoon fed man to say “oopsie.” 10/10 intelligence https://t.co/GIgUMquML1 — Gigi Dutreix (@GigiDutreix) November 15, 2023

And, of course, there were jokes.

He’ll delete this remark as a tax write off in an hour’s time https://t.co/9nW0grL6nY — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 15, 2023

Looks like he got Scrooged about a month early https://t.co/LCIZAICEBG — Bill Bria (@billbria) November 15, 2023

Did three ghosts visit him overnight? https://t.co/iqYT38jWjn — Steve Ciabattoni 🟧 (@stevesidea) November 15, 2023

Maybe Zaslav simply needed to distract people after he took heat for trying to bury an already completed movie everyone wants to see and which would have made his company tons of money. Hopefully none of the shareholders are reading the news.

(Via NYT and THR)