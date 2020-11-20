Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux have written many of the best episodes of Bob’s Burgers, including “An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal,” “Boyz 4 Now,” and “O.T.: The Outside Toilet,” arguably the best episode of Bob’s Burgers. More shows should have episodes dedicated to a boy befriending a talking toilet voiced by Jon Hamm, I have always said this. That potty-mouth humor (sorry) will come in handy for Deadpool 3.

Deadline reports that the Molyneux sisters, who also created the upcoming The Great North animated series are writing the third Deadpool movie “with Reynolds set to reprise his role as wise-cracking superhero. Writer meetings have been taking place over the past month with Reynolds recently meeting with a handful of writers to hear their pitch for the next installment. In the end, the studio and Reynolds saw the sisters take as the perfect fit for what they wanted.” I like to imagine Reynolds heard “Oil Spill” and was like, “I got it!” This will be the first Deadpool movie since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and therefore, the first Deadpool movie to be overseen by Marvel Studios.

As for what that means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

There is so many factors being worked out that include tone seeing that the previous two films were rated R and Disney’s Marvel films have been firm that they don’t want their films to have an R rating. It is also expected to have a new director since David Leitch, who helmed the second pic, has a schedule filled through 2021.

No one knows anything! But there better be at least one song, about toilets or otherwise.

