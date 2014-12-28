Destined For Failure: 8 Movies That Failed To Live Up To Their Oscar Hype

This year has been no different, with movies like Interstellar and Unbroken generating plenty of “buzz.” But for some films, once critics, audiences, and the rest of the film industry actually watch the movies, the Oscar noise quickly fades away. Here are 8 movies that went through that experience and you probably forgot had Oscar buzz:
1. The Majestic
Back in 2001, Frank Darabont was fresh off multiple Oscar nominations with The Green Mile, so many believed that his next film The Majestic would also have Academy Award consideration. After all, it starred Jim Carrey in a dramatic follow-up to his top-tier performances in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon, and it was a film about post-WWII Hollywood. Instead, critics responded negatively to The Majestic and audiences chose to ignore it, thrusting it away from consideration.
2. Gran Torino
Before its release, Gran Torino was thought to be a frontrunner for the 81st Academy Award for Best Picture. Clint Eastwood starred and directed the film and he was coming off an Oscar nomination for Letters from Iwo Jima a few years earlier. While Gran Torino received high marks from film critics and a hefty box office, it was believed that the Academy of Arts and Sciences snubbed the film in 2008, along with The Dark Knight, Pixar’s Wall-E, and Changeling, which Eastwood also directed.
3. We Bought a Zoo
After his Academy Award win for Almost Famous in the year 2000, Cameron Crowe was thought to likely be in any Oscar conversation. Before We Bought a Zoo was released, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the film. This included Matt Damon for Best Male Actor, Scarlett Johansson for Best Supporting Female Actor, Cameron Crowe for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, along with co-writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and Best Picture.
So it was probably a bit of a shock when the 84th Academy Awards nominations were announced, We Bought a Zoo didn’t receive a single nomination.
4. Reservation Road
Simply based on the film’s Academy Award winning and nominated cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Connelly, and Mira Sorvino, Reservation Road was thought to be a frontrunner in the acting portion of the Oscars in 2007. Instead the film opened with lukewarm reviews and a poor box office, leaving Reservation Road as all but forgotten today.
“I think your problem is you’ve got John Madden directing a movie. See, when you got a football coach directing a movie, he’s gonna direct it like a football coach Hahahhaah.”
Mr. Caliendo, please get away from my computer.
Agreed 100%. The kids were all awful actors but I like the movie regardless.
Cher for “Mask”…..that was one movie she should have been nominated for Best Actress (and maybe even won) for that movie…and was totally overlooked….then made it up to her for the average “Moonstruck”
I can’t believe Nicolas Cage hasn’t won more Oscars. Are you telling me somebody could come out of a theater having watched Con Air or Bad Lietenant: Port of Call: New Orleans and not think that eveyone involved deserved to rewarded a golden statue?
I thought he was awesome in 8MM. What a cast that movie had.
He wanted to cast actual Hmong actors. Unfortunately, the kids were Hmong but not actors. “WALT! WAAAAALT!!” Eastwood killed it though
Plus the bougie, easily offended Academy was squeamish about a movie that dropped so many racial slurs. For Christ sakes they thought Crash was a grand statement on race in America of course they’re not gonna like an old man shout olde timey asian slurs.
I guarantee with the 10 film system Unbroken will get nominated and jolie gets nominated for best director, especially with the huge money Unbroken is pulling down
I only pray that thinking of this movie will cause the voters to instantly fall asleep and forget about it once they wake up. Christ what a boring movie.
Is there a category for “actor most smacked in the head”? If so, Unbroken is a shoe-in.
But @Holodigm my very right-wing, very religious cousin said it is the best movie she’s ever seen and that every single person should see it! Is she wrong?
@PopCandy all the conservatives in our group were bored out of their minds. The only one crying her eyes out was liberal.
They cast the hmong guy
/waka waka
Sam Rockwell should’ve been nominated for Moon. I know the Academy doesn’t usually take sci-fi seriously, but Rockwell killed it. Plus, you’d think they’d be suckers for the whole “he’s alone for like 95% of the movie” thing.
Rockwell for anything. Ever.The end.
Agreed. Rockwell is a great actor.
Maybe I’ll get hated for this, but Moon is overrated. Rockwell did well with the script, I guess, but it was pretty bland aside from Kevin Spacey’s robot, who was the best part of the movie.
It was a tough role to take, and he carried it excellently. Bill Murray tried that same gig with “Larger Than Life”, playing opposite an elephant, and even he couldn’t pull it off. Bill freaking Murray. That was a defining role for Rockwell. Should of also perhaps got a nod for Clooney’s “Confessions”.
Not to mention they wanted me to believe there’s some sort of ‘Asian hood’ in Detroit…
How about “Intouchables”?! Movie wasn’t even nominated ones. Instead the French movie “Amour” was nominated for best foreign picture. “Amour” is also a good movie, but “Intouchables” was such a big hit in Europe and so beloved for a very long time!
He should have took this trip to Garden Grove
No “love” for Radio and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty?
The reason The Majestic was crapped on was because 1) Jim Carrey wasn’t a comedian in it, and 2) Jim Carrey himself crapped on it. The reality is that if that movie had been released later in his career, as in after some more of his serious roles, it easily would have been in Oscar contention, because it is a GREAT movie.
Gran Torino was definitely skipped because of how raw and racist it was. But when you flip the script the other way, the Oscars come raining down!
All of these movies are pretty bad except for Gran Torino, which was awesome. It’s the only legitimate snub on this list.
Gran Torino was meh.
Carrey deserved an Oscar for The Truman Show, another for Man on the Moon and a third for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
That he has never even been nominated ONCE for an Academy Award is a fucking disgrace.
He really didn’t get any awards for “Man on the Moon”? That was an incredible performance. And Nicholas Cage is an Oscar winner?
Carrey won the Golden Globe for both Truman and Man on the Moon.
J Edgar would have gotten an Oscar if the movie had been more about Hoover’s love of cock.
I remember the hype for K-PAX. It was after Kevin Spacey had won an Oscar for American Beauty and people were going apeshit thinking he’d win another one immediately.
The Good Shepherd was directed by Robert De Niro and starred not only Bobby D himself, but a ton of other A-listers. On paper it was a perfect Oscar contender were it not for the fact that it was literally the most boring movie ever made.
The only good thing to come out of ‘We Bought A Zoo’ was the hilarious fake Twitter feed.
Did the person who wrote this “piece” actually write: “(can you believe this guy won an Oscar?)” about Nicolas FUCKING Cage???
All of this boils down to whether or not the distributor is willing to shell out millions of dollars for a consultancy company to run a multi-month awards campaign for the film. And even if that’s going to happen, not everyone can make the final cut no matter how much cash is spent on the campaign trail.
Not to mention you have award season exhaustion where certain content creators chose not to pursue awards, like last year with Inside Llewyn Davis. The Coen’s were simply too busy to stump for the film in award’s season, and chose to pass.
People like to tell themselves this shit is somehow about the best content, or most talented artists, but it is simply delusional. It’s about marketing products to a specific set of their consumer base to up-market sales and increase longevity, and create a cottage industry secondary to the existing market (that is the money made from the actual award’s shows). If it was about the raw talent, then directors like Kubrick and Haneke would shut out every year they made films. Instead, they each have one.
It’s a marketing ploy disguised as recognition of high art. Except it as such, and it’s much more enjoyable to watch, and maybe even learn of some film that you never heard of.