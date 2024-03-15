Did Kristen Stewart Do Her Own Sex Scenes In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’?

Kristen Stewart is one of the stars of Love Lies Bleeding, but she’s also doing a great job of selling the movie. In one interview, she called the A24 film “so sexy and very gay”; in another, she said the sex scenes are “going to shock people.” Who wouldn’t want to see that? No, really, I’m asking. Show me the person who doesn’t want to see Stewart fall in love with a bodybuilder — or Ed Harris play a creep among creeps — and I’ll show you a liar.

Speaking of the sex scenes, there’s a lot of them. And yes, it’s actually Stewart and her ripped co-star Katy O’Brian, not body doubles. “The run-of-the-mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote,” the Personal Shopper star recently told NBC News. “And it’s like actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘Ok, we’re supposed to make out and have sex now.’ That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it.”

Here’s more on Love Lies Bleeding:

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding is out in theaters now.