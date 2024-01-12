In her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen Stewart falls for a female bodybuilder. Sold! As in, one (1) ticket sold, to me, for opening night.

The A24 film is directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud), who told Variety that she wanted Stewart’s gym manager character, Lou, to “have this moody boyish charm, to be butch and androgynous in a way which not many actors of Kristen’s profile are. Weirdly, I can’t think of that many roles like this she’s done, and yet to be honest, it feels like it’s maybe a bit closer to who she is.”

Stewart appreciated the representation. “There was something about having the things that I have found attractive be really glorified,” she said. “It was really sexy. And I don’t mean from an outsider’s perspective: I felt turned on by it, and it was cool to have people witness that.” Stewart is also hyped for the sex scenes in Love Lies Bleeding. “They don’t take their clothes off,” she teased, “but this is going to shock people.” Especially Donald Trump.

Stewart and Glass believed that the sex in Love Lies Bleeding needed to feel real. “All you ever see is a dress coming up and a head going down under,” Stewart says. “I think even hetero sex on film is so rote. You go, ‘OK, I know what that looks like in movies, that’s what we’ll do,’ because no one actually wants to reveal themselves.”

I’m sorry, but no matter how much it might “shock people,” Love Lies Bleeding can’t beat Stewart’s most memorable movie sex scene.

Love Lies Bleeding opens in theaters on March 8th.

(Via Variety)