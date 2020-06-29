New movie Fridays have largely gone away in the age of quarantine, as darkened theaters mean new releases are few and far between. Disney+ seems intent upon bringing movie night back, however, as it announced on Monday that it would release content new to the service following a “Movie Night” format throughout the summer. The service released a video highlighting the new movies hitting Disney+ this summer, starting with Friday’s premiere of Hamilton.

The video deemed it the “summer event you’ve been waiting for,” and for good reason. With theaters still closed in most states, the release calendar is barren until at least the end of July, and things might get pushed even further back as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the South. Here are the movies the trailer teased:

The Greatest Showman

Hamilton

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe

Percy Jackson and The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Beauty and the Beast

Avengers: Infinity War

The Mighty Ducks

X-Men: Days Of Future Past

The One And Only Ivan

Solo

The Incredibles 2

Artemis Fowl

Ant-Man and the Wasp

It’s not entirely clear if movies will come out each Friday, but the video promises new content every week in the summer. And while movies like Solo and Infinity War were already available streaming on another service (Netflix), that won’t rain on Disney’s parade of new content this summer. It’s still a lot more than what you’ll see in theaters this year.