Less than 24 hours after California governor Gavin Newsom curiously declared that Disneyland wouldn’t have to comply with the state’s large gatherings mandate, due to the “complexity” of the circumstance, the Happiest Place on Earth is shutting down.

The closure takes effect on March 14.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” a statement from Disney reads. “The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

Disneyland (which just yesterday revealed its next major attraction, Avengers Campus) has only suspended operations three other times: the September 11, 2001 attacks, the morning after JFK’s assassination in 1963, and the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Disney World will remain open, as will Universal Studios, for now.

(Via Variety)