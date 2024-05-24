Does ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Have A Post-Credits Scene?

George Miller has no interest in lore. “All the films have no strict chronology,” the mad genius director said about the Mad Max movies. “It’s probably after Thunderdome, but it’s an episode in the life of Max and this world. It’s basically an episode, and it’s us revisiting that world. I never wrote the story, any of the stories, with a chronological connection.”

But how does Miller, who followed up 2015’s masterful Mad Max: Fury Road with 2024’s nearly-as-good Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, feel about post-credits scenes? And does the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring film have one?

It does! Sort of!

The Furiosa end credits are accompanied by clips from Fury Road, and anyone who sticks around until the very end to learn who the additional boom operator was (shout out to Simon Allen) will see a quick shot of Nux’s bird skull bobblehead. What does it mean? Well, either it’s a tease that Nux will return in a potential Furiosa sequel (he died in Fury Road, so it can’t take place after the events of that film), or Miller just thought it looked cool. Maybe both!

Here’s more on the prequel:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is out in theaters.