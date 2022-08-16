Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t premiere until next month, but it’s already inspired lots of tabloid fodder. It’s the movie that brought together director Olivia Wilde and star Harry Styles; it’s also inspired (real!) headlines like, “Don’t Worry Darling: Harry Styles performing oral sex” and “Don’t Worry Darling TRAILER: Harry Styles shocks fans as he simulates VERY raunchy sex act with on-screen wife Florence Pugh.”

But Pugh wants people to know that Don’t Worry Darling is way more than Us Weekly paparazzi photos and the “most famous man in the world” going down on her character.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” the Oscar-nominated actress (Little Women) told Harper’s Bazaar. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that.” Pugh added, “The people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

It’s a good thing that Liam Payne wasn’t cast in the Harry Styles’ role. “The nature of hiring the third, or maybe even fourth most famous member in the world’s most famous British boy band” doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Don’t Worry Darling comes out on September 23.

(Via Harper’s Bazaar)