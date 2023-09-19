Everyone is dreaming of Nicolas Cage.

A24‘s Dream Scenario stars Cage as a hapless family man who “finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom,” according to the plot synopsis. The film also stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker.

You can watch the Charlie Kaufman-esque trailer above.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Cage for giving “his Cage-iest performance to date” in Dream Scenario: “Dream Scenario, as off the wall as it is, could, with a concerted A24 push, absolutely land Cage his third Oscar nomination,” following a Best Actor win for Leaving Las Vegas and a nomination for Adaptation. “It’s an instant classic.” This wouldn’t make up for Pig (or Face/Off, for that matter) not getting recognized by the Academy, but it would help the healing process.

Dream Scenario, which was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by Hereditary and Midsommar‘s Ari Aster, opens in select theaters on November 10th before a wild release on November 22nd. Take your folks on Thanksgiving. I’m sure they’ll “get it.”