If you’re still on the fence about seeing Dune: Part Two, first off, what’s the matter with you? Think you’re too good for Stellan Skarsgård taking a black goo bath, huh? Maybe Josh Brolin can convince you.

Over the weekend, the actor/poet who plays Gurney Halleck in the sequel to 2021’s Dune, made a convincing pitch to see the Denis Villeneuve film in theaters. “DUNE 2 release is less than TWO WEEKS!!!” he wrote. “Robot Lady and Wonka fall in love. Then Elvis tries to fuck it all up while his bad dad floats in a pool of pond scum. The WWE dude from Gardians gets super pissed while Midsomer hottie puts the eyes on Wonka Obi Wan just after his Mom gets caught taking LSD in a sandy bathroom. Chigurh still doesnt like the guy from The Goonies. I mean who doesn’t want to see all that on IMAX???”

Florence Pugh — “Midsomer hottie” — must be flattered.

Brolin also brought up the notorious popcorn bucket, which definitely looks like a popcorn bucket and isn’t reminding people of anything else.

The pandemic is over. Strikes have come and gone. Fuck it. It’s time to commune again and experience that amazing feeling of when the lights go down, you have your hand deep in your Popcorn worm, and DUNE 2 consumes you.

Brolin should be an inspirational speaker. Or at least write IMDb plot recaps.

Dune: Part Two comes out on March 1.