All The Visions Of This ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Lead To Horror

Long live the fighters.

While the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two focused on the sport-like spectacle of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) riding a giant sandworm, the second full trailer offers us a wide blue-eyed look into the epic scope of the story itself. A clash of two powerful clans and the questioning of an ancient prophecy. The most notable element is how aggressive Paul has turned in this outing, molded by pain and suffering and loss.

We also get some handsome views of Christopher Walken‘s Emperor Shaddam IV, and some excellent black and white shots of Austin Butler doing his Powder impression as Feyd-Rautha. In fact, there are some decent shots of dozens of characters played by some of the most notable names, which is an impressive feat considering there are at least 114 main characters in the film. On that front, Gurney’s (Josh Brolin) fate was up in the air at the end of the first film, but he’s clearly very much alive and ready for action.

Dune: Part Two is exclusively in theaters November 3rd — a perfect time to take a sunny trip to the desert and prepare for Thanksgiving family arguments about whether Butler or Sting did it better.