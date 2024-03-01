So, if you haven’t seen Dune: Part Two, this is a piece you probably don’t want to read about Dune: Messiah, which, as Denis Villeneuve told us, well, it might be awhile until we see the third movie in his trilogy. But that didn’t stop Villeneuve from casting a future version of Paul Atreides’s unborn sister, Alia Atreides.

And, as Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides’s sister, Villeneuve has cast Anya Taylor-Joy, who Paul sees in a vision. And what’s most interesting about that scene? Villeneuve says it’s the last thing he shot for Dune: Part Two … AND it’s, as he says, one of the most beautiful days of his life making a movie. Considering all the movies Villeneuve has made? Well, this does seem like high praise.

“I showed that with a very small unit,” says Villeneuve. He continues, “People that signed with their blood, that will keep the secret. I absolutely adore her, and she went on board with a big smile. And it was a very playful shoot, one of the most beautiful shooting days of my life.”

I counter with that’s high praise, especially with all the beautiful scenes Villeneuve has filmed. He, surprisingly, kind of agreed with me, “I know. it was because the gods of cinema were with us.” Villeneuve continues, “I wanted something specific. A specific kind of light. A specific kind of cloud. And everything was there. It was like my dream! I’m looking forward … I hope I will have the chance to work with her again. She’s an actress I absolutely adore.

Obviously, Villeneuve saying, “I’m looking forward,” then stopping is he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself before a third Dune movie is approved. But, I think we can all agree we’d love to see a third movie where Villeneuve and Anya Taylor-Joy get to explore this relationship further. If that was the most beautiful shooting day of Villeneuve’s career, well, I personally can’t wait to see what a third movie has in store for all of us.

