When Will ‘Dune: Part Two’ Be On Digital?

Do you hear the faint rustling underneath the ground? It’s not an earthquake (that was last week) or an Eclipse (that was in 2010), but it’s our good friend Paul and his little worm pals heading to your local online retailer!

You can own your own piece of sand history when Dune: Part Two becomes available to purchase on 4/16 through Amazon, YouTube, and other digital platforms. The flick is currently still in theaters and is expected to hit Max sometime in the spring. The popcorn buckets are probably sold out by now, but it never hurts to check.

Experience the epic masterpiece. Own #DuneMovie on Digital 4/16 or catch it in theaters now for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/0F2qbq8I1G — DUNE (@dunemovie) April 9, 2024

As for Dune Part Three: Return of the Worm Unit (working title) director Denis Villeneuve spoke to Uproxx about potentially turning Dune into a trilogy.

“For now, I’ve had my share of sand and I would love to take a little break from Arrakis before going back, if ever I go back,” he said. “I will go back if there’s a strong screenplay on the table. It’s a work in progress right now. So, I have nothing to say about Dune Messiah, other than it could be interesting to finish. Totally finalize the poetry, this arc. But I will say that, for me, I tried to complete the story in the two first movies. And to see that, if it stopped there, there was a part of me that I knew I will have spent enough time in Arrakis.”

As for Timmy, he’s a little too busy taking singing lessons right now to worry about a third installment.