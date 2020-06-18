As uncertainty continues to hang over the reopening of movie theaters, forcing release dates to seemingly change every other week, each bit of news could spell a delay for highly anticipated blockbusters. In this case, will it affect Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming reboot of Dune, which will reportedly be filming reshoots in August? The reshoots will take place in Hungary, and no delays are expected as of yet. Although, Deadline does report that even star Oscar Isaac thinks the reshoots are cutting it a little close.

“I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing,” Oscar told Deadline in a video interview. “Denis [Villeneuve] is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together. It’s kind of wild that we’re doing some additional shooting a few months before it’s supposed to come out, but that happened with Star Wars as well.”

Considering Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters to very mixed results, that might not the best analogy Isaac could have used. However, his comments echo that of Jason Momoa, who also stars in Dune and was blown away by the massive scale of the film even after coming off of Aquaman, which wasn’t some small, indie picture. Momoa also tossed in a Star Wars reference, which fortunately didn’t draw comparisons to Rise of Skywalker. Disaster averted.

“I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem!” Momoa gushed to Ellen DeGeneres back in April. “It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little — he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s this rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and serves Oscar Isaac.”

Dune hits theaters December 18, 2020.

(Via Deadline)