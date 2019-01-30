Getty Image

Imagine telling someone in 2001, when The Fast and the Furious came out, that Fast & Furious would be the eighth highest-grossing film series of all-time, and the Scorpion King is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and that not only is he considering running for president — yes, of the United States of America — he might have a shot at winning. What a (weird) time to be alive.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already decided that he won’t throw his name into the overcrowded list of potential president nominees for 2020, but beyond that, “I’m not ruling it out,” he said at the Sundance Film Festival. “I’m not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people.” Johnson, who was inspired by Kamala Harris’ 2020 announcement speech, added that while he “lack[s] the experience, I lack a lot of things,” he’s willing to learn before the 2024 cycle comes around.

Until then, The Rock will have to settle for appearing in every movie in the world — Fighting with My Family, Hobbs & Shaw, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jungle Cruise, etc. — except Furious 9. “The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand. As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting,” Johnson said about his and Jason Statham’s involvement with the ninth Fast film in the Furious franchise. “But who knows, with Fast 10 and down the road. You never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.” Spoken like a true politician.

“I’m what ya call a nice cold can of whup ass” ~ Luke Hobbs

(Via IndieWire and Slashfilm)