Getty Image

Avatar pulled audiences into Pandora nearly a full decade ago, but James Cameron’s still convinced that he can drop four sequels (two of which he says have already filmed) into theaters before 2025 ends. The Titanic director isn’t exactly known for economy when it comes to runtime, budget, writing, or any other aspect of filmmaking, and that’s why the planned trilogy has spawned into a five-movie franchise, allegedly, but some official fresh casting news makes the sequels feel more concrete. The official Avatar twitter account announced on Wednesday that Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco has climbed aboard the sequels — though it’s not clear which ones — as General Ardmore.

We are thrilled to share that Edie Falco is joining the #AvatarFamily as General Ardmore, the Commander in charge of the RDA's interests in the Avatar Sequels! Are you as excited as we are? pic.twitter.com/6fIZzpwN7O — Avatar (@officialavatar) February 6, 2019

General Ardmore will head up the franchise’s Resources Development Administration, or RDA, and again, we’re not quite sure whether to expect Falco in the sequel that’s scheduled for December 2020 or another one(s)? The second film’s IMDb page is stuffed full of returning stars and newcomers with a cast including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang. Falco’s name doesn’t yet appear on the page, and again, this movie has supposedly already finished filming. Did they hold back Falco as a surprise addition (this seems unlikely), or are they teasing her appearance further down the line?

At the time of publication, Falco’s IMDb page doesn’t provide clues either, nor do the pages for the other sequels. This could change at any moment, but regardless, Avatar 2 will arrive on Dec. 18, 2020. Avatar 3 will follow on Dec. 17, 2021, along with Avatar 4 on Dec. 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on Dec. 19, 2025.