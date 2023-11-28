Directors of award-winning fare often get their mitts on blockbusters. It worked for Greta Gerwig. When will Emerald Fennell go big? The actress-filmmaker won an Oscar for writing Promising Young Woman (and scored a Best Director nod), and her latest, Saltburn, is out now. Does she have a dream blockbuster project? She sure does, and it’s not what you expect.

“I honestly feel that I’ve been so lucky. I’ve been able to make my dream projects already,” Fennell told Deadline. “But my favorite film of all time is Jurassic Park, so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs.”

Alas, she has a different take on dinosaur-human mayhem. “Well, first and foremost, it’s very erotic,” Fennell explained. “I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”

Granted, the Jurassic World trilogy posited that at least one belligerent velociraptor wouldn’t tear at least one human — Chris Pratt’s dino handler Owen Grady — to shreds, at least after being properly trained. That one could find domestic bliss with another seems far-fetched even for a movie — although America’s current Speaker of the House might buy it.

Saltburn is now in theaters. The original Jurassic Park currently streams on Amazon Prime.

(Via Deadline)