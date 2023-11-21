How To Watch ‘Saltburn’ With Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan

If there is one universal truth, it’s that any film starring Barry Keoghan will be both weird/unsettling and also worth watching. Add Jacob Elordi, and you’re in for a really bizarre time in the cinema.

Keoghan stars in Saltburn, the latest story from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. The film follows a misfit student who gets invited to a classmate’s summer home for some rich people’s shenanigans while trying to distance himself from his own home life. Here is the official synopsis for the film:

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Saltburn was given a limited release earlier this month and will hit even more theaters this week. While guessing streaming release dates can be hard, there are some clues here. The movie is an Amazon MGM Studios production, meaning that it will likely head to Prime after its theatrical run. This is normally about 45 days, meaning Saltburn could be on streaming just in time for the New Year.

If you’re still looking for some more Barry Keoghan weirdness, check out The Killing of a Sacred Deer on Netflix.