Emily Blunt Gushes Over Her Fan Casting As Carol Danvers In ‘Captain Marvel’

While promoting Disney’s Into the Woods, Emily Blunt and Screen Crush discussed Marvel’s upcoming slate for Phase Three, especially the studio’s first female-driven project, Captain Marvel. Blunt is a favorite among fans to play the part of Carol Danvers, and the interviewer helped explain the character to the unknowing but interested English thespian.

INTERVIEWER: It’s weird I’m explaining this to you… BLUNT: I know. Someone told me this morning, my brother, actually. They call it fan casting? INTERVIEWER: Yes. BLUNT: Which is lovely. It’s my favorite kind of casting! I wish it was always like that. INTERVIEWER: Sometimes fan casting works. BLUNT: Which would be cool.

Reading through the interview snippet, I’m struck by Blunt’s admitted ignorance yet eager attitude. She knows about the fan casting phenomenon and is flattered by it. However, she genuinely has no idea who or what Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is. So when the reporter provides details about the character, Blunt absorbs it like a sponge and asks for more.

INTERVIEWER: But in seriousness, it does appeal to you? BLUNT: I think, it’s always for me, it’s always about—and now, more so—what am I putting out there? What would be interesting for me and what would be interesting for people to see. So, if it’s an awesome part, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Marvel movie or a tiny movie, I’d be up for it. INTERVIEWER: You’d be a hero for every 10-year-old girl out there right now. BLUNT: Really? Then that’s huge. INTERVIEWER: There’s no Marvel female superhero who has her own movie yet. BLUNT: That’s huge. How awesome. I love this. No one has actually called me about it, so, we’ll hold our breath.

Blunt’s in-the-moment excitement about the part, let alone being “a hero for every 10-year-old girl,” is thrilling just to read about. Even if nothing comes of it, I’m glad she’s as excited about the Captain Marvel movie as I am. You go, girlfriend.

Source: Screen Crush