Emily Blunt has a big movie out next weekend. No, it’s not Barbie. It’s the other one, the one that’s unexpectedly super risqué. In the already rapturously received Oppenheimer, he plays Kitty, the not always happy scientist wife of the “father of the atomic bomb.” Hope you enjoy her work because after that — and a couple other movies, like the Pain Hustlers, with Chris Evans, and David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, with Ryan Gosling, you might not see her on screen for a while.

As caught by Vanity Fair, Blunt went on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, where she dropped a bit of a bombshell. “This year I’m not working,” she revealed. She had a good reason, too.

“I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, we’re in the last year of single digits,” referring to the kids she has with her husband John Krasinski. “I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” she added. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt admitted that accepting roles that keep her from her kids has an “emotional cost,” leaving her “very prone to guilt.” She went on, “I think maybe all mothers are. You’re just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother. I am huge advocate for it—I’m a huge advocate for women being ambitious. I love the word ambition. It’s just dreams with purpose, that’s all it is, it’s not an ugly word.”

So enjoy watching Blunt in Oppenheimer, which Tom Cruise thinks you should do on a double with Barbie.

(Via Vanity Fair)