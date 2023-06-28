It was Tom Cruise who championed the return to movie theaters, through both the blockbuster success of Top Gun: Maverick and that time he filmed himself watching Tenet. This week, as the world awaits the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, he’s excited to take in another Christopher Nolan film, as well as Barbie and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” Cruise tweeted.

He also shared photos of himself and Mission: Impossible director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie possessing tickets in front of posters for the three films, like a hostage holding that day’s newspaper. Except, in this case, it’s the world’s luckiest hostage because they got to see Barbie early.

Or has he seen Barbie and Oppenheimer yet? I want to believe so, even though his wording is vague; it’s no clearer on Instagram, although he did include nods to Nolan and Greta Gerwig. The only way to know for sure is to ask him if he saw Oppenheimer or Barbie first. If he answers “Oppenheimer,” then he’s telling the truth, because that’s the correct order for a double feature.

