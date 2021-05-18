Emma Watson has only appeared in three movies over the past five years, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, and Little Women, where she played one of Bob Odenkirk’s little women. But she hasn’t retired from acting, despite a Daily Mail report that claimed she had gone to “dormant.” It reads, “That appears to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.’ I can reveal the Harry Potter star, who has been famous since she was nine, has decided to step back from the limelight to spend time with rumored fiancé Leo Robinton.” Her manager denied the rumor, telling EW that while his client’s “social media accounts are dormant… her career isn’t,” and on Monday, Watson herself addressed the report.

“Dear Fans, rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” she tweeted. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you. In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.” She added:

I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

E

Xx

It’s the first time Watson has tweeted since August 2020. If only Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling used social media that infrequently…

Dear Fans,

