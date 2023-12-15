E.T. is a pretty polarizing little guy. You either fell in love with the star of the classic Steven Spielberg film like Drew Barrymore did, or you were completely terrified by his sausage fingers and elongated neck. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum, you probably don’t want to pay a small fortune to own his freakishly severed head filled with terrifying holes that look like the poor dude was beat with a hammer. However, one fan clearly did.

According to TMZ, E.T.’s head was snatched up for a crazy amount of cash despite looking like something out of a Mortal Kombat fatality. We’re not even joking, his mechanical spine is still attached:

The original mechanical animatronic head from Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” has sold, and as you’d expect … it went for an astronomical final bid. A whopping $635,000 was shelled out for the iconic piece created by legendary special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi. It’s composed of a metal frame and a foam latex outer skin, which could activate the pulsation of veins in some close-up scenes.

Oh, you can make the veins in E.T.’s head pulse? Well, why didn’t someone mention that right out of the gate? That’s a feature you don’t want to let slip through you fingers at the bargain basement price of only $600K. That’s just smart investing.

You can see the terrifying photos of E.T’s head here.

(Via TMZ)