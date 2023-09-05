Don’t you hate it when your dad gets caught flirting with Rihanna while sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game? We’ve all been there.

Or at least Maya Hawke has.

The Stranger Things actress and look-alike daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke teased her famous father over his public pursuit of the pop star. “I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” Ethan said in an interview with Variety, to which Maya replied, “Openly trying to.”

Maya, who called her family “the boring, indie Kardashians,” and Ethan also discussed the conversation surrounding nepo babies. “I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” Maya said about her new film, the Flannery O’Connor biopic Wildcat, which was directed by and co-written by Ethan. (The Hawkes were allowed to do press during the SAG-AFTRA strike because exceptions are made for some indie projects.) “But the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

Ethan added, “If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage.” Or when you’re flirting with Rihanna.

Wildcat, which premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival, does not have a release date yet.

