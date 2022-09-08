You Won’t See Eva Mendes Acting In Anything Any Time Soon

Other than a small role as a stage performer in Ryan Gosling‘s directorial debut Lost River, the last time Eva Mendes graced the big screen was in The Place Beyond the Pines ten years ago. Apprently she’s totally fine with retirement.

“I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told Variety, explaining that she quit because she was tired of scrounging for quality roles. Shortly after The Place Beyond the Pines, she and Gosling had two children. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to do right now,’” she added. True to form, Mendes lived every parents’ dream by providing a voice for an episode of Bluey last year. Beyond that, she isn’t keen to jump back into show business, but she also hasn’t shut the door entirely.

“There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina,” Mendes said. “It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future. But right now, I’m keeping it in the home with my kids.”

This is on top of her comments earlier this summer, stating that she’d return to acting for the right project, but wouldn’t do anything involving violence or sex. That leaves a glorious return to the Fast & Furious franchise off the table at least. Still, with all these reports about whether Mendes will come out of retirement, it feels a little like Mendes is planning on coming out of retirement. If not, her comments still confirm that hanging out with Ryan Gosling isn’t such a bad deal.

(via Variety)