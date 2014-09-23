Every Ridiculous, Terrifying ’80s Stephen King Movie, Definitively Ranked

A whopping 14 movies based on King’s writings came out between 1980 and 1989, and they range from some of the most ridiculous schlock you’ll ever see, to some of the best movies, horror or otherwise, ever made. Here’s a definitive ranking of Stephen King’s entire ’80s movie catalog…
Boring Tier
Some Stephen King movies are great, some of them are awful, and some of them are just…kind of dull. Given the choice, I’ll always take hilariously abysmal over boring, so these uninspired adaptations find themselves on the bottom of the list even if, technically, they might be better produced than some higher-ranked films.
14) Cat’s Eye (1985)
I barely remember anything this anthology, other than the fact that it’s tied together by a not-scary-at-all framing device about a cat going on an Incredible Journey-like adventure for, uh, some reason. Oh, and Cujo also makes a cameo. Take out a couple bad words and Cat’s Eye could easily serve as three middling episodes of Goosebumps.
13) Firestarter (1984)
Admittedly Firestarter does pack an absurd number of delicious explosions, but when things aren’t going boom, it’s not worth watching. In between the explosions, the movie is laden down with way too much blather, and it never even approaches atmospheric or scary. Just a bottom of the barrel “evil kid” movie.
12) Cujo (1983)
Cujo is a weird in both movie and book form. Basically, the “scary” portion of the story, in which a mom and her son are trapped in a car by a rabid dog, could, maybe, fill out a brief novella or 20-minute short film. Unfortunately the book is over 300-pages, and the movie is 90 minutes, so both have to pad shit out with endless excruciating family drama and kids seeing monsters in their closets. I’m an absolute wuss about big dogs, so Cujo should be right up my alley, but I can barely make it through it.
11) Creepshow 2 (1987)
The first Creepshow was a great, lovingly made horror anthology — unfortunately by the time Creepshow 2 came along, director George A. Romero and, apparently, all of Stephen King’s inspiration were long gone. The movie kicks off with a story about a cigar store Indian coming to life, and somehow the two following stories are even less terror-inducing. Creepshow 2 had some of the best VHS box art of all time, but the movie inside the box is not worth your time.
“Whether King likes it or not, Kubrick’s The Shining will remain long after everything else King has been associated with is forgotten.”
King has written 60+ international bestsellers over five decades (and counting). I think his work might be remembered for awhile.
Uhhhhhh yeah. King is THE quintessential horror author. Saying his association with anything will be forgotten is kinda dumb.
That said, The Shining is awesome.
Poe > King
It’ll be a long, long time before either is forgotten, but my money’s on Kubrick. Kubrick was a master of an entire medium, not just a particular genre in that medium.
And I think a large number of people, perhaps even a majority, would consider The Shining to be a Kubrick work first.
Yes, it will be along time before King’s other work is forgotten, but even longer before Kubrick’s The Shining will be forgotten.
Eventually when all books are forgotten and the world devolves into Idiocracy King will be forgotten. Until then you are wrong.
Fuck Stanley Kubrick for what he did to that story. It never fails to irritate me when somebody wants to adapt a novel/comic/whatever and then shits all over the source material and does whatever the hell they feel like with it.
Thankfully that movie is aging horribly….the only part of it that’s still even remotely scary is Shelly Duvall’s face.
Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and Stephen King’s “The Shining” are two completely separate stories. King’s story is about a recovering alcoholic whose vulnerable state of mind makes him a perfect victim for the hotel to possess, compelling him to murder his wife and child. Kubrick’s story is about frustrated writer, his put-upon wife, and his descent into psychological madness, compelling him to murder his wife and child. Kubrick’s story could take place anywhere – the ghosts are almost an afterthought – because Jack never really seems mentally stable in the first place. He doesn’t have to “go crazy” because he’s already halfway there.
That being said, I love both of them for what they are. Kubrick’s movie terrified me as a kid, and the book is more of a psychological slow burn with a fantastic last few chapters (complete with King’s trademarked Deus ex Machina twist, bless his heart). That’s my two cents, anyway – there is plenty to love about both stories.
Same with me–“Silence of the Lambs” is distinctly excellent as both a novel and a movie, and I have no cognitive dissonance in appreciating both forms. The most horrible of Stephen King’s filmed works is HIS version of The Shining.
Come on, Creepshow 2 was not that bad. It spawned the famous quote, “Thanks for the ride, lady!” And all of the stories in it are way better than the last tale in Creepshow.
Agreed. Creepshow 2 is fun. Plus it is one of the first movies in which a young Kubo saw a titty. Very special place in my heart.
Yes, there were two sets of nice ones in that movie.
I dunno — maybe it was because I watched the original Creepshow 10 times before I watched the sequel once, but Creepshow 2 was just super meh to me.
I also remember seeing those breasts and was shocked to see it placed so low.
Creepshow 2 is classic! Those titties were classic! The quotes were classic!
Like the jock says to the whiny girl on the raft, “Shut up (Nate) or I’ll smoke you!!!”
Tits > art
Creepshow 2 was awful. That said, I still remember it and get a little freaked-out whenever I see a raft floating in a lake. That shit has stuck with me way longer than it should have.
Where are Carrie and Misery?
Not in the ’80s?
Oh
Carrie=1976
Misery=1990
I finally read The Shining and although the book deals with Jack’s possession/psychosis and alcoholism much better I actually prefer the film’s ending.
The Running Man movie is so incredibly different and better than the book that it is ridiculous.
Never read the book, but yeah, I can’t imagine it’s anywhere near as amazing.
The book is actually better, but in a totally different way.
I hate to break it to you, but the book is better. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I love the Arnie film. But the book is so much more epic. Dude can run anywhere on earth? Now that’s awesome.
At any rate, look for The Bachman Books. It’s a four-novel collection that King wrote under the pen-name Richard Bachman (before he assumed the Stephen King name). Of the four, three of the novels (including The Running Man) are absolutely awesome.
@Iron Mike Sharpie I have a very, very old copy of The Bachman Books that I still re-read to this day. The Long Walk scares the holy shit out of me every time. I don’t think it would translate well into a movie, but the slow emotional build is terrifying.
Yeah, the Long Walk and The Running Man probably can’t be done real justice on film. But the story of the kid who takes over his highschool could probably be awesome on screen. And it’s super relevant today, even though the story was written in, what, the early 70s?
Would love to see The Long Walk put to film, but it also scares me because they would probably ruin it and put Justin Bieber in as Garraty or something and then I would hate it forever.
The Running Man book is almost NOTHING like the movie. I would love to see a legit remake done that actually works with the source material.
The thing is, Steven King’s works end up so terrible or so different on the screen because they rely very heavily on internal monologue and the author’s ability to get you inside the head of the characters, where you get to do a ride along for all of their terrible terrible decisions. That makes for a really good read, but is basically impossible to translate well to film.. unless you just take the images you like and ditch the rest.
With that said, I love the books and many of the movies.
I agree with you 100%. Some of the movies are down right embarrassing (The Langoliers, anyone?) but the books give me chills every time.
Dream Catcher strayed a bit, but, for the most part, stayed true to the novel.
I actually thought Christine was the hero in that movie. I’d want my car to run over Buddy Reperton, Moochie Welch and Vandenberg too. Regardless if I knew them or not.
Maximum Overdrive is the sh*t. It is one of my favorite awesomely bad movies of all time. Plus, the entire soundtrack was written by AC/DC. It does not get more 80’s than that.
Even King describes the film as a “moron movie” but I love it. Also The Shining is a great movie but a shit adaptation of the book. I’m in the minority here but I prefer the ABC Miniseries to Kubrick’s version.
@NerdEyeBlind No you don’t. Look into your heart — you know that miniseries sucked.
Honey,this machine just called me an Asshole?!
There are two kinds of people. People who prefer Kubrick’s movie, and people who prefer the novel. I’m going to assume NeedEyeBlind is in the latter, because the miniseries was a lot closer to the novel than Kubrick’s film.
I, myself, hate both the miniseries and Kubricks movie. The novel is the shit
@NerdEyeBlind – I sort of agree with you, in the sense that it is incredibly faithful to the book. I’ve always thought HBO could do a great miniseries version, or perhaps a prequel series detailing all the gruesome events that made the Overlook the malevolent force it was; the final season’s plot is already written! It would be great.
SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION! HELLO! I can’t even…
Hello! I can’t even read the second paragraph.
There, i fixed your comment.
Yikes…I thought Shawshank came out in ’89. I feel so much shame.
1994 is not part of the ’80s.
You lost all credibility when you ranked Cujo as boring.
I realize 1979 is not apart of the 80’s… but Salem’s Lot could have been lumped in this group.
It was actually a TV miniseries.
It was? I hadn’t seen it since I was a kid. The brother outside the window is the scened that freaked me out.
They eventually edited it together into a VHS movie, which is where most of us probably saw it.
@Nate Birch Sci Fi Channel used to play it all the time in the 90’s
OUTLANDER WE HAVE YOUR WOMAN
What’s the movie / book with the old mill and the loom and the giant killer rats? The Dead Shift?
Graveyard Shift — a personal so bad it’s good fav, but it came out in 1990.
Night Shift, which to me is his best compilation book. So many of those stories could be made into a cool compilation move. Understanding some of them have been in lesser movies but, Grey Matter would rock.
I paid to see Graveyard Shift.
Fortunately, it was at the bargain cinema, where double features were $4.
And I grew up in a boring ass town.
@Long ball Larry I’m particularly partial to his newest compilation Full Dark, No Stars. Those stories are freaking DARK…
I know I’m gonna get bashed for this but I don’t like the Shinning. I understand that it is a very well made movie and I understand the artistic arguments but outside of the end and a few jump scares its kind of boring.
This.
‘You mean “Shining”.’
‘Shh! You want to get sued?’
*Sigh*…Alright, here goes… Maybe it’s because I didn’t see it until I was already almost 30 years old, but I didn’t really think The Shining was that great. There, I said it. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the cinematic-masterpiece aspects of the film: the cinematography, art direction, atmosphere, etc etc. I just didn’t find it scary.
Come to think of it, I don’t think I’ve ever been scared by one of King’s horror movies. Though, oddly enough, I won’t set foot in lake water because of the leeches in Stand By Me. Love swimming in the ocean. Will not swim in a lake, and those leeches are the reason. Go figure.
“Hey lady! …thanks. Thanks for the ride.”
Though one of my favorite lines that I still use is from the first act, where the guy with the thug with the long hair goes, “…this hair is gonna get me paid and laid.”
Also, if I had to do a Top 5 of my favorite King movies, they would be:
5) Carrie
4) Stand By Me
3) Misery
2) The Green Mile
1) Shawshank
Only one true “horror” movie on that list, and the horror only happens after like 90 minutes of teen girl angst (although this might also count as horror). Then we have a coming-of-age nostalgia drama, a thriller, a supernatural drama, and the movie that seems to be emerging as the definitive Best Film of the ’90s.
Of course, after that, there are a bunch of good horror films: Salem’s Lot, Creepshow, It (which I’ve never been able to bring myself to watch). Also, I liked Dolores Claiborne, so take that as you will.
I can’t argue too strenuously with your top 5 — replace The Green Mile with The Shining and maybe squeeze The Dead Zone between Stand by Me and Carrie and you’ve got my all-time top 5 or 6.
Fun feature, do 90’s and 00’s as well. Looking forward to seeing where Thinner ranks, and Dreamcatcher.
and Needful Things, probably my favorite King movie.
Yeah, 90s King movies might need to be ranked as we get closer to Halloween.
And that awful one with Alice Krige playing the cat lady (like, literally the lady who is a giant slimy cat). I can’t even remember what that one was called, but dear Lord, what a steaming pile…
@TheCensoredMSol Sleepwalkers
Woof…I mean, Meow…no, I mean woof
@Burnsy, yesssssss to everything you did there.
I was about to say something about “It,” but then you fit in that little two sentence thing at the end. I don’t care if it was a miniseries or 1990, “It” scared the shit out of me.
“It” is super scary but the book is awfully weird, plus quite fucked up with how the kids find their way out…
I may have to re-watch “Pet Semetary”. I hated it when i saw it a while, while back. Thought the acting was terrible (though some of the bad acting made me laugh so i may enjoy it on that level) and I hated the bad ending. The wife’s skeleton sister was the only redeeming thing for me, giving how ungodly terrifying she was.
Also, King ripped off the ending of the story from “I Am Legend” (the book, not the movie obviously).
“Sometimes…dead is better, Louis.” I love that movie, but the book is srsly terrifying…
Woah woah woah! Creepshow 2 may be well below the first one, but The Raft was a great fucking story. Plus the first story produced one of my favorite quotes of all time “Move it lady! Or I’m gonna blow off your old man’s okobesheesh!”
Yeah. The Running Man was not a good movie. Not at all.
No. It’s not a good movie. It’s a GREAT movie.
Hey Sleepwalkers was awesomesauce!!
Do a 90’s list so we can add all those made for TV movies like Tommyknockers, Langoliers, and The Stand.
F you, Cat’s Eye was and is the shit.
I’ve had my copy of the book version of Creepshow since the mid-80s and it’s always been one of my favourite Stephen King publications.
Well, don’t I suck at linking things.
I’d like to see what they rate his 90’s films!