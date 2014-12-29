Everything Wrong With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Proves Nothing’s Perfect

I have to say, I didn’t pick up on many flaws while watching Guardians of the Galaxy, because I was too busy being wildly entertained, but hey, nothing’s perfect. I mean, the movie was basically a 2-hour, $150 million Saturday morning cartoon, and Saturday morning cartoons weren’t exactly known for their airtight plotting, so I’m sure there are plenty of nits to pick.
So, without further ado, here’s Everything Wrong With Guardians of the Galaxy…
Again, a reminder – I totally loved Guardians of the Galaxy, so don’t shoot the messenger (I’ve already got my hands full with the Captain America fans).
Via CinemaSins
I watched it again the other night – it’s a damn good movie. Well made and just fun as hell. Nothing’s perfect (apart from the original office).
I just watched it again with the commentary and Gunn actually points out a few things. This video has plenty of great points but overall I was hoping for more quality sins.
Did they mention the talking tree?
Yeh there weren’t enough computer animated characters, I was hoping for a Jar Jar Binks cameo.
The biggest sin of GotG is that the Nova Corp captures Gamora, who they know is working for Ronin, and they just process her without interrogation.
Or that the military was turrible
Holy shit this is bad. Like, mad I wasted ANY time on it, bad.
Cinema Sins videos are not worth covering. Ever.
The poor man’s Honest Trailer.
There were some things floating around Imgur when it came out that irked me, like the one about “Rocket Raccoon saved more people than Superman!”
Right, except for when he brought down the ship into the middle of a heavily populated area; a ship carrying someone who simply had to touch the planet’s surface in order to destroy it, I might add.
Not trying to defend GotG, but that CinemaSins… what a shit. That narrator is really, really annoying.
Not trying to defend CinemaSins or GotG but because have their flaws.
The movie itself wasn’t great. Gamora was a waste of space and not the supreme badass she is (in the comics). Drax isn’t even worth appearing in this film considering all he did was have his ass handed to him. Novacore not knowing what the Spartax are even though Yondu was obviously paid by J’son to retrieve Peter.
Huh? What? A lot of what’s “wrong” are just complaints and not actually something that’s wrong.
Fuck these guys.
What about the gift wrapped tape at the end? His ship was destroyed and they rebuilt it from the plans. What, did the plans include a gift wrapped tape of Earth music? That part bothers me overtime I see it.