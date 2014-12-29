Everything Wrong With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Proves Nothing’s Perfect

#Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Comics
12.29.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

I have to say, I didn’t pick up on many flaws while watching Guardians of the Galaxy, because I was too busy being wildly entertained, but hey, nothing’s perfect. I mean, the movie was basically a 2-hour, $150 million Saturday morning cartoon, and Saturday morning cartoons weren’t exactly known for their airtight plotting, so I’m sure there are plenty of nits to pick.

So, without further ado, here’s Everything Wrong With Guardians of the Galaxy

Again, a reminder – I totally loved Guardians of the Galaxy, so don’t shoot the messenger (I’ve already got my hands full with the Captain America fans).

Via CinemaSins

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Comics
TAGSCHRIS PRATTCINEMASINSComicsEverything Wrong WithGuardians of the GalaxyMarvel ComicsMoviesSci Fi

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP