Everything Wrong With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Proves Nothing’s Perfect

I have to say, I didn’t pick up on many flaws while watching Guardians of the Galaxy, because I was too busy being wildly entertained, but hey, nothing’s perfect. I mean, the movie was basically a 2-hour, $150 million Saturday morning cartoon, and Saturday morning cartoons weren’t exactly known for their airtight plotting, so I’m sure there are plenty of nits to pick.

So, without further ado, here’s Everything Wrong With Guardians of the Galaxy…

Again, a reminder – I totally loved Guardians of the Galaxy, so don’t shoot the messenger (I’ve already got my hands full with the Captain America fans).

Via CinemaSins