Michael Peña Predicts An Alien Invasion In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Extinction’

#Trailers #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
07.11.18

Michael Peña may have stolen some of the best scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp (much like he did in the first Ant-Man), but the actor is far more than a comedic sidekick. With prominent titles like American Hustle, Crash and End of Watch under his belt, Peña’s pedigree is something to behold, which is why his starring in Netflix‘s upcoming alien invasion drama, Extinction, should come as no surprise.

Unsurprisingly, director Ben Young’s slightly futuristic apocalyptic tale isn’t a simple little-green-men-are-taking-over-the-world kind of tale. Extinction, which also stars Lizzy Caplan, Mike Colter and Israel Broussard, also features the gift of foresight. Or, at least Peña’s character does:

A working class father of the future faces recurring dreams of destruction by an unknown force. When his unwanted nightmares begin to affect his relationship with his family, he soon realizes they may be the key to a horrible reality, as a relentless alien attack begins to destroy the Earth. As the invaders’ assault progresses, he is forced to find both the strength to protect his family and an understanding of who he truly is.

So yeah, it’s an alien invasion movie with a twist, and that twist probably has something to do with Peña’s character’s prophetic nightmares. (Not to mention the below poster’s tag line, “We were not here first.”) Extinction streams July 27th on Netflix.

Netflix

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers#Netflix
TAGSExtinctionLIZZY CAPLANMICHAEL PENAMIKE COLTERNETFLIXTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP