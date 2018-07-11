Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Michael Peña may have stolen some of the best scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp (much like he did in the first Ant-Man), but the actor is far more than a comedic sidekick. With prominent titles like American Hustle, Crash and End of Watch under his belt, Peña’s pedigree is something to behold, which is why his starring in Netflix‘s upcoming alien invasion drama, Extinction, should come as no surprise.

Unsurprisingly, director Ben Young’s slightly futuristic apocalyptic tale isn’t a simple little-green-men-are-taking-over-the-world kind of tale. Extinction, which also stars Lizzy Caplan, Mike Colter and Israel Broussard, also features the gift of foresight. Or, at least Peña’s character does:

A working class father of the future faces recurring dreams of destruction by an unknown force. When his unwanted nightmares begin to affect his relationship with his family, he soon realizes they may be the key to a horrible reality, as a relentless alien attack begins to destroy the Earth. As the invaders’ assault progresses, he is forced to find both the strength to protect his family and an understanding of who he truly is.

So yeah, it’s an alien invasion movie with a twist, and that twist probably has something to do with Peña’s character’s prophetic nightmares. (Not to mention the below poster’s tag line, “We were not here first.”) Extinction streams July 27th on Netflix.