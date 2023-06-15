Thanks to the pandemic, the first Extraction film became an instant hit for Netflix as the streaming giant delivered a brutal action extravaganza that perfectly paired star Chris Hemsworth with stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave. Now, the duo is back with a sequel, Extraction 2, that once again tasks Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake with plowing through a gauntlet of adversaries in spectacular fashion.

Topping the visceral energy of the first film is no easy task, but based on the first round of reviews, Extraction 2 surprisingly gets the job done. The Tyler Rake sequel is racking up overwhelmingly positive reviews thanks to Hargrave leaning on his stuntman experience to deliver a fitting new entry in the burgeoning action franchise.

You can see what the critics are saying below:

Courtney Howard, Variety:

Three years later and armed with a far better, bloody and bruising quest for the laconic hero, Hargrave, star Chris Hemsworth and screenwriter Joe Russo return to the burgeoning franchise with “Extraction 2”. (The graphic novel “Ciudad,” upon which the first film was based, was written by Ande Parks from a story by Parks and the Russo brothers.) The filmmakers’ renewed vigor is our reward as, similar to its unfussy title, this sequel deals in clean-lined action and suspense, removing much of the excessive weight that bogged down the original.

Tomris Laffry, The Wrap:

“Extraction 2” feels meatier in its action-packed set pieces than its predecessor, with Chris Hemsworth’s approachable and brawny Rake giving puppy avenger John Wick a genuine run for his money when it comes to high-kicks and knockouts. (Speaking of puppies, let’s not forget to mention that Rake’s sweet dog and pet chickens make it through this new mayhem in one piece.)

Todd McCarthy, Deadline:

Stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrove clearly made it his mission here to not only turn up the voltage even further but also to register a significant greater body count than he did the first time around. He also pulls off staggering long-take action shots that are blatantly show-offy but jaw-dropping nonetheless, unmatched in their seamless creation. Even seen-it-all violence geeks and gamers will be humbled, impressed and mightily turned on.

Andy Klein, The A.V. Club:

As in Extraction, the action sequences are the whole game here, and they do not disappoint. There’s a helicopter landing on a train, lengthy car chases, some North By Northwest-inspired dangling from a ledge, and innumerable room-full-of-killers mano a mano fight scenes. Most of these are done in what appear to be impossibly long single shots. The prior film had an 11-minute take; this time, one shot nearly doubles that.

Matt Donato, IGN:

There is a glorious feel to Extraction 2 that likens momentum and on-screen action to shooter gameplay, whether the camera is positioned right behind Rake or the way he spits in death’s face like he’s got regenerating health and unlimited lives. This approach can be extremely entertaining – there’s a divisive long take (with hidden edits) people seem to find either enthralling or distracting as Rake escorts his precious cargo out of danger that’s right out of a Modern Warfare campaign.

Helen O’Hara, Empire:

Hargrave, a stuntman turned director, knows where to put his camera for maximum impact, and genuinely disturbing foley work showcases sounds of crunching bones and splattering blood. You feel every punch land.

Robert Brian Taylor, Collider:

Sometimes action movies can earn a good reputation based on the strength of one particularly well-executed scene and Extraction 2‘s prison heist may be enough to keep the film on the right side of genre history. The film also deserves props for elevating [Golshifteh] Farahani to a level where she’s positioned almost as an equal to the still-very-good Hemsworth, as opposed to just a briefly cool side character.

Kate Erbland, IndieWire:

When this thing moves — and, wow, does it ever — it offers one of the best examples yet of what Netflix bucks can buy. It even makes off with upped emotion (including that engendered by shining a brighter spotlight on the wonderful Farahani and Bessa), a new dimension to the always-evolving Hemsworth, and proof that the action franchise can capture old thrills with new stories. It won’t look as good on your TV or your computer, but that’s a mission for another day.

Extraction 2 slams into Netflix on June 16.