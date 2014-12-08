Fans Want To #BringInRiker For ‘Star Trek 3’

#Star Trek
Senior Contributor
12.08.14 14 Comments
stid riker

Paramount

We’ve already told you that Star Trek 3 is having some fairly serious behind the scenes troubles. Fortunately, fans have a solution: Namely, summoning Commander Riker to direct.

Said fans have rallied around a hashtag, #bringbackriker. A few example tweets, coming as the hashtag picks up steam:

https://twitter.com/ZaronBerma/status/542013247050616832

It’s not actually the worst idea. Jonathan Frakes may sit weirdly, but he’s an experienced director familiar with special effects. Honestly, the studio could do a whole lot worse, and if you think we’re kidding, let’s not forget Paramount has a long history of working with Michael Bay.

That said, while Frakes directed the best Next Generation movie, First Contact, he also directed Insurrection, which is… not. Beyond that, he also has the notorious Thunderbirds and the OK kids’ movie Clockstoppers on his resume, which isn’t exactly the best record for one of Paramount’s key franchises.

On the other hand, J.J. Abrams was mostly a TV guy, and it’s not like directing TV shows is somehow worse than turning out ads and music videos. So, yeah, if Paramount goes for Frakes, we’ll be happy with it. Really, all we want is a movie that doesn’t end with a stupid car chase. Frakes can probably deliver that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSCommander RikerDirectorsfan campaignsJonathan FrakesStar TrekStar Trek 3Trekkies

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP