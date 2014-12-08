Fans Want To #BringInRiker For ‘Star Trek 3’

We’ve already told you that Star Trek 3 is having some fairly serious behind the scenes troubles. Fortunately, fans have a solution: Namely, summoning Commander Riker to direct.
Said fans have rallied around a hashtag, #bringbackriker. A few example tweets, coming as the hashtag picks up steam:
It’s not actually the worst idea. Jonathan Frakes may sit weirdly, but he’s an experienced director familiar with special effects. Honestly, the studio could do a whole lot worse, and if you think we’re kidding, let’s not forget Paramount has a long history of working with Michael Bay.
That said, while Frakes directed the best Next Generation movie, First Contact, he also directed Insurrection, which is… not. Beyond that, he also has the notorious Thunderbirds and the OK kids’ movie Clockstoppers on his resume, which isn’t exactly the best record for one of Paramount’s key franchises.
On the other hand, J.J. Abrams was mostly a TV guy, and it’s not like directing TV shows is somehow worse than turning out ads and music videos. So, yeah, if Paramount goes for Frakes, we’ll be happy with it. Really, all we want is a movie that doesn’t end with a stupid car chase. Frakes can probably deliver that.
JJ Abrams, bless his heart, didn’t understand Star Trek. If he had, then maybe he could have steered the scripts away from magic blood, beaming across the galaxy and puppy love Spock. Frakes would be a huge improvement.
He really didn’t. He was pretty clear on that from the beginning… or, at least, that he was a Star Wars guy and not a Star Trek guy. Now that the series has hooked a broad audience it really could use the guiding hand of someone experienced with the show’s universe and not some outsider.
Right? And the reviews and box office sure prove it! I mean, only overwhelmingly positive reviews for both films? Only around a billion dollars box office for both films combined? This guy sure as heck doesn’t know anything about Star Trek!
To repeat: OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE REVIEWS FOR BOTH FILMS FROM FANS AND CRITICS.
JJ Abrams is a very talented director, and the action in both of these movies is awesome. It’s not surprising that they were consumed and forgotten by the masses like most summer tentpoles. But as Star Trek, they are massive failures. Other than Karl Urban’s McCoy, none of the characters resemble their TOS counterparts. And the scripts are repetitive and filled with stupidity, from underwater starships to the aforementioned magic blood. Prior to making a Star Trek movie, JJ needed to sit down and watch ‘City on the Edge of Forever’ and not ‘Spock’s Brain’.
Well, I think what we can fairly glean from that résumé is that Frakes is a guy who understands the proper feel and tone of Star Trek, but is never going to be able to work his way around poor writing.
“Insurrection” was hot garbage because the plot was dumb and the dialogue was cheesy in places, but from a technical perspective it was fine (and I actually thought the “briar patch” sequence was reasonably entertaining, which combined with the Battle of Sector 001 in “First Contact” speaks well of Frakes’ ability to do a more effects-heavy style of Trek like the studio probably wants).
Asking him to direct makes far, far too much sense at this point.
Can we just get the fraking Romulan War already??!!
Why not bring back Nicholas Meyer?
He doesn’t want to do it. He looks on the franchise with fondness, but he’s done. And honestly, I can respect that.
And Robert Duncan McNiell can be the back up option!
Or, you know, totally make him *the* option… Hmm.
Frakes has done a lot of tv direction since Clockstoppers graced our brains, mostly action shows like Burn Notice and Leverage. He definitely couldn’t do worse than part of the braintrust that handed Michael Bay Transformers and said “here, make this unwatchable”.
Frakes is easily one of the better actor-turned-directors out there and he’d be a better pick than making animal sacrifices in the hopes Edgar Wright joins up.
Frakes seems like a good Joe and his wife is smoking hot so, yes, I vote for Riker!
It’d be interesting if they hired him. A very different style of director to Abrams. I know Abrams came out of TV too, but his style is a lot more kinetic and dynamic (good or bad) that Frakes’. I think you’d get a slower film if he was to direct ST3. Slower edits, less-flashy camera moves, longer scenes.
(And I liked both First Contact and Into Darkness, so I don’t think I’m bias one way or the other.)