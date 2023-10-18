To quote Charli XCX: vroom vroom. Neon has released the first full-length trailer for Ferrari, dudes rock director Michael Mann’s biopic of car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz. Unlike the mostly dialogue-free teaser, Driver’s Italian accent — his finest voice work since House of Gucci — is front and center in the trailer. “If you get into one of my cars,” he says, “you get in to win.” You can watch it above.

“There were numerous times when I thought this was an impossible film to make,” Mann told Deadline about Ferarri. “And then I would go back and reread the screenplay and what was magical and riveting about it would present itself all over again and I constantly stayed completely committed to it.” It has to be good. I can’t accept living in a world where a movie about fast cars starring Adam DRIVER isn’t quality entertainment.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari, which also stars Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey, opens in theaters this Christmas.