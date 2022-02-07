If I had the opportunity to meet Adam Sandler but blew it, I would be mad at myself. Maybe not “calling it my biggest regret in the New York Post and making a movie about it” mad, but that’s where David Seth Cohen and I differ.

Last year, Seth Cohen (not The OC character) told the Post about his experience as a production assistant on 1998’s Big Daddy, where “Sandler invited then-22-year-old Cohen to have a drink with him at his NYC apartment.” He ended up “reluctantly pass[ing]” because he was “on the clock at the time” and “his work ethic winning out.” Cohen turned his Sliding Doors moment into a backer-funded documentary Finding Sandler, which will premiere at the Garden State Film Festival on March 26, 2022. Don’t worry, it’s not Nudie Magazine Day. That’s the following week.

Here’s more:

Finding Sandler is Cohen’s quest to recapture what could have been. In 1998, while working on the smash hit Big Daddy, Cohen passed up the chance to have a drink with Sandler, and after a vivid dream in 2006, decided to do something about it. Since then, Cohen has spent more than fifteen years trying to rewrite that moment with the comedic legend. Will the Sandman finally have that drink and give Cohen the closure he has been looking for? You’ll have to see the film to find out.

You can watch the trailer for Finding Sandler above, and click here for more information on the festival. You better buy your tickets now. If it sells out, no matter of begging on your knees, pretty pretty please, will get you into the screening.