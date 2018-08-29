Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A few months ago, the first official trailer for La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, provided audiences with a few fleeting glimpses of Ryan Gosling’s take on the famous American figure. On Thursday, Universal Pictures followed it up with a second, longer trailer that, among others things, spent more time introducing us to Gosling Neil and The Crown‘s Claire Foy as the astronaut’s wife, Janet. Along with Corey Stoll as a much younger (and less cantankerous) Buzz Aldrin and the triumphant return of the boomy music from the Inception trailers, First Man looks like a lot of fun!

Per the film’s official logline, First Man sees Chazelle and Gosling reteaming to tell “the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong’s perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost — on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.”

Aside from Chazelle, Gosling, Foy and Stoll’s handiwork, First Man also features the writing talents of Josh Singer (The Post, Spotlight) and the executive producing expertise of none other than Steven Spielberg. Despite the latter’s attachment, however, don’t expect E.T. or any other non-terrestrial lifeforms to make a surprise appearance when the movie debuts in theaters on October 12th.