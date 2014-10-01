Fox Has Purchased A Sitcom Based On The Tom Hanks Movie ‘Big’

Fox has purchased the sitcom remake of everybody’s favorite movie in which Elizabeth Perkins statutory rapes a 12-year-old boy stuck inside a 30-something man’s body. Much like NBC is doing with Problem Child, Tom Hank’s beloved 1988 Big is going to be resurrected as a television series, from executive producers Kevin Biegel and Mike Royce who previously helmed the now-cancelled Enlisted.
But unlike Problem Child, which is kind of an open-ended concept since the screwball hijinks a red-headed monster kid can get into are endless — Big has a pretty well defined beginning, middle and end. How is this going to work exactly? Variety reports:
The event series, which Biegel and Royce will write and executive produce, follows the message of the 1988 movie and plans to delve into “what it means to be an adult and what it means to be a kid, and how in today’s world those two things are more confused than ever.”
Hmm, kind of like how when my mom was my age she had ten-year-old me but I don’t have kids because sometimes I like to get drunk on weeknights and can’t handle the responsibility of anything that’s not a cat or a dog? Okay. I can see how that concept might be attractive to certain members of the 25-44 demographic. As long as the series never ends with him turning back into a kid in front of his distraught girlfriend because I CANNOT HANDLE THAT HEARTBREAK AGAIN.
Also, mandatory, at some point:
“A 12 year old boy stuck inside a 30-something man’s body” Oh is it the Bryan Singer story?
Keep your hands off the classics, TV dudes! What’s next?… Teen Wolf? Fargo? Adventures of Ford Fairlane?
I miss the days when movie reboots were limited to becoming just awful movies.
I’d prefer a much darker sequel, detailing the depths of the nervous breakdown suffered by Elizabeth Perkins after the realization that she’d fallen in love and had sex with a 13-year-old boy, AND that it was the most fulfilling relationship she’d ever had.
Elizabeth Perkins’ character has to have killed herself after discovering that she had been in love and had sex with a 13 year old boy, right?
didn’t her character move from NY to CA, change her name to Celia and marry Dean Hodes? Is Weeds not a spin-off of Big?
There is a rumor that when Josh (Hanks) went to school the next day, there was a new girl that looked like Susan (Perkins), but the test audience was confused by the ending. That ending or something similar (last scene is the Fortune Teller machine and Susan walking up to it holding a coin) would have been better that Elizabeth Perkins being on a five year Legal Countdown (best case scenario) or Perkins and Josh’s mother being roommate in an Insane Asylum (worst case scenario).
I’d much prefer a reboot of “Turner & Hooch”, but this’ll do.
I was about the same age as the main character in this story when the film came out, and I can say with 100 percent certainty that this movie was COMPLETE AND UTTER BULLSHIT. This kid is a pre-teen acting like a six-year old in many cases, and it offended me on every level at the time it came out because I watched that movie, saying to myself, “What the FUCK is wrong with this kid? Is he mentally challenged? Emotionally underdeveloped? Or just a complete FUCKING SHIT-TARD?”
Had I been transformed into a full-fledged adult at the age of 11-13, that movie would’ve been a lot different, and probably R-rated.
I hate this movie, and I won’t watch the TV show, as I imagine it will be even worse than the film it is based on.