Frank Grillo Is Geeking Out Over ‘Captain America: Civil War’

We’re all excited for Captain America: Civil War. But as a new interview shows, you’re not nearly as excited as Frank Grillo is.
Grillo, of course, played Brock Rumlow, the future Crossbones, in Captain America: Winter Soldier. It’s not a secret that he’s coming back, either, what with the movie closing on a sequel hook featuring his… abused unconscious form. So what’s in the cards for Grillo, according to Entertainment Weekly?
“[Winter Soldier] was only a taste of what’s to come with the next film, and I couldn’t be more humbled and excited…I hear Iron Man is in Captain America 3—he’s got a big role—and the Black Panther. It sounds like this Civil War is going to be pretty interesting.”
Awww, Marvel, can’t you send the guy a script? Grillo also notes he’s been in for a body scan so that he can be fitted for a costume, and that he’s been staying in great shape in order to best fill out the villainous role.
Mostly, though, we’ll be curious to see where he fits in. Crossbones, after all, tends to work for the Red Skull, because no supervillain can resist a bad pun. And, yet, there’s been no sign of the Skull for a while, despite rumors that he’d appear in Winter Soldier. Sure, Crossbones could just be working for HYDRA, but we wouldn’t mind seeing Hugo Weaving in the mask again. We’ll find out relatively soon; the movie comes out May 2016.
Kind of sucks that Weaving isn’t really into doing it again. ( [collider.com])
“I don’t think Red Skull will be there. And it’s not something I would want to do again. I’m glad I did it. I did sign up for a number of pictures and I suppose, contractually, I would be obliged to, if they forced me to, but they wouldn’t want to force someone to do it, if they didn’t want to. I think I’ve done my dash with that sort of film.”
Since he’s in the mask now, think they’d maybe just re-cast?
I could see them using Daniel Bruhl as The Red Skull somehow.
Maybe that’s how they get Baron Mordo involved. Perhaps Hydra tries to bring back the Red Skull with the use of magic. Then you could make the Civil War be caused by Red Skull pushing mounting tension from whatever happens in Age of Ultron to the point of violence. Then while Cap and Iron Man are fighting among themselves he works some scheme, which is what the villains of Marvel should have been doing when Civil War happened in the comics instead of sitting in a bar taking bets and shit.
You absolutely don’t need Weaving to bring back Red Skull. You could easily have the Skull inhabiting someone’s body, like the Lukin stuff from the comics.
No. We don’t NEED Weaving back as Red Skull. But he was damn good in the role and would rather have him back if at all possible.
I don’t want anyone back who doesn’t want to be back. I’d rather have someone who isn’t phoning in a performance.