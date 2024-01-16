The Mad Max universe is going to get a little…madder in 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be the fifth Mad Max tale from George Miller, who has been cranking out post-apocalyptic war machines since the first film in 1979. This time, there won’t be a Mel Gibson around, but that’s okay! We’ve got a Hemsworth brother to fill out the cast.

The upcoming installment has been in the works since Fury Road and now Furiosa fans are finally getting the origin story Miller has been so desperate to tell. In 2021, Miller hinted that the story surrounding Furiosa is a lot more complex than we know. “The one thing I can say about it, Fury Road … within the film, happened over three days and two nights. [Furiosa], happens over many years. So, there’s a lot of different elements to it.”

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Cast

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular Furiosa, who was introduced in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, where she was portrayed by Charlize Theron. Taylor-Joy is playing a much younger version of Furiosa before she ever met Max Rockatansky.

While it would have been nice to see Theron return, the actress confirmed in 2020 that she wasn’t involved. “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly,” she said. Still, in 2022, Taylor-Joy confirmed that there is no bad blood between the two actresses. “Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were both so respectful of each other that we didn’t want to reach out prior [to filming],” she said, adding that after the film, “we’re going to swap war stories for sure.”

Chris Hemsworth stars as Warlord Dementus, and just by his name, you know he will be a Bad Guy. Dementus is the leader of a Biker Horde where Furiosa finds herself on her journey home. The film also stars Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.