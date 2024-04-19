As George Miller prepares to unleash his highly-anticipated prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, some fans have been concerned that the new film starring Anya Taylor-Joy might not match the same technical level as Mad Max: Fury Road.

Well, worry no more.

According to the latest issue of Total Film, Furiosa reportedly includes a 15-minute action sequence called the “Stairway to Nowhere” that took 78 days to shoot. That’s over two months, and much like the wildly intricate stunt work on Fury Road, the sequence involved the use of nearly 200 stunt people every single day.

“George and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long,” Taylor-Joy told Total Film. “It’s because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that’s very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a ‘Stairway To Nowhere’ wine!”

Here’s the official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rides into theaters on May 24.

(Via Total Film)